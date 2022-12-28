Five injured in Jackson County, MN rollover crash

JACKSON COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Three people are hurt and two others have life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash near Jackson County, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines Township.

They say the driver of a Jeep Liberty, with four passengers, was eastbound on I-90 when they rolled due to icy conditions.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.