Five injured in Jackson County, MN rollover crash
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Three people are hurt and two others have life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash near Jackson County, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines Township.
They say the driver of a Jeep Liberty, with four passengers, was eastbound on I-90 when they rolled due to icy conditions.
