Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Five injured in Jackson County, MN rollover crash

Authorities say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines Township.
generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Three people are hurt and two others have life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash near Jackson County, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines Township.

They say the driver of a Jeep Liberty, with four passengers, was eastbound on I-90 when they rolled due to icy conditions.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailie Carlson
Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
VICTIM IDENTIFIED
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
MOORHEAD TOWNHOME FIRE
Fire breaks out at a Moorhead townhome
Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lily, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures

Latest News

UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
Blood donations at the Battle of the Badges
Battle of the Badges blood drive underway after winter storms create great need for donations
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding lake property owners to check...
Minnesota DNR invites public to join Roundtable discussion
6:00PM News December 27- Part 2
6:00PM News December 27- Part 2