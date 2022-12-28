Contests
Winning Lottery prize sold in Fargo remains unclaimed

By Sophie Helgeson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A $150,000 Powerball winning lottery ticket that was purchased in Fargo has yet to be claimed.

This ticket was purchased for the July 18th, 2022 drawing and must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14th, 2023.

The ticket was bought at the Casey’s General Store at 4405 45th Street South in Fargo.

You can check winning lottery numbers and claim prizes here.

