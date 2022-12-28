Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County

NEAR NEVIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is facing multiple potential charges after authorities found drugs and cash in their vehicle.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department says on Tuesday, Dec. 27 they stopped a car near Nevis, MN and conducted a search of the vehicle.

They found 118 grams of meth and $8,000 in cash in the car.

The driver was taken in for drug possession and DWI.

Authorities would not confirm the identity of the driver when asked by our reporter.

