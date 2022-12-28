Contests
Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County

This is the meth and some of the cash taken in by Hubbard County deputies.
This is the meth and some of the cash taken in by Hubbard County deputies.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEAR NEVIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is facing multiple potential charges after authorities found drugs and cash in their vehicle.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department says on Tuesday, Dec. 27 they stopped a car near Nevis, MN and conducted a search of the vehicle.

They found 118 grams of meth and $8,000 in cash in the car.

The driver was taken in for drug possession and DWI.

Authorities would not confirm the identity of the driver when asked by our reporter.

