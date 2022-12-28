Contests
Dog rescued from Moorhead manhole

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews in Clay County were like a dog on a bone as they worked to save a dog that fell down a manhole.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, authorities were called to the southside of Moorhead for a dog trapped in the manhole.

Crews say the pup fell about 10 feet down, but they were able to safely rescue the animal.

Officials say the dog was not noticeably hurt. It’s unclear why the cover was open wide enough for the dog to get underground while out on a walk with its owner.

