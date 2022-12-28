Concept considered for proposed 2nd Street pedestrian bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The city of Fargo has come up with a possible concept for the proposed 2nd Street pedestrian bridge.

The bridge would connect downtown to the river corridor and span about 700 feet.

It could cost between $3.7-4.8 million.

A total of 6 concepts were being considered with costs ranging from $10-11 million.

City officials came up with the cheaper option after public input revealed that residents were wanting to keep the cost down.

During Monday night’s meeting, city commissioners questioned the possibility of the bridge crossing over the river into Moorhead. Fargo’s Division Engineer Jeremy Gorden said the cost would almost double as it would mean adding an extra 700 feet to the bridge.

Commissioners also wondered if the City of Moorhead had plans to participate in the project, but Gorden stated the plan Moorhead does not have the funding available to support the proposed plan.

A finalized design is expected to be completed by March and the city hopes to place bids for construction by November.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.