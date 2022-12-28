Business owners react to new regulations for adult entertainment establisments

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo City Commission approved amendments to an ordinance, relating to “adult entertainment establishments.”

The zoning code defines and governs where these kinds of businesses can operate. Some business owners are not pleased with the city’s efforts to tighten regulations.

Kim Patterson, the owner of Enchantasys in Fargo, says her business will be drastically hindered now that the zoning ordinance has passed.

She says her business will now be classified as an adult bookstore, which she says will cause many impacts.

Patterson says the ordinance will affect how they are allowed to advertise and their ability to expand or move.

She added that it will also have a lasting impact on which customers visit her establishment.

Patterson is hoping the city will work with them to further clarify how her business can operate.

”The way it’s worded, there isn’t a lot of talk of whether we are grandfathered in. I don’t know if we have to put up signs saying you have to be 18 plus now to shop in my store,” she said.

The attorney for Enchantasys, Mark Western, says the ordinance is a clear sign the city wants to categorize all adult entertainment businesses as the same.

“The ordinance that the city commission just passed lumps places like Enchantasys in with strip bars,” he saidEnchantasys does not believe it should be subject to the same regulation as the strip bar or adult bookstore.”

Enchantasys has been open for nearly 20 years, with two locations in Fargo and 4 additional shops in the Midwest.

