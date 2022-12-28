Battle of the Badges blood drive underway after winter storms create great need for donations

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a battle going on in West Fargo and in this arena, both sides are out for blood.

“There’s such a need, especially about this time of the year, in our region,” said Rhonda Jorgensen, Community Engagement Officer for the West Fargo Police Department.

“Get as many units of blood donated to Vitalant, so that they can supply hospitals with much-needed emergency blood,” said John Neeb, Inspector for the West Fargo Fire Department.

It’s the Battle of the Badges blood drive in West Fargo between the police and fire departments. And in this clash, they’re competing to see which department can bring more people in for blood donations. Which, Vitaliant says is in great need, especially after shutdowns from weeks of winter storms.

“We’ve lost a lot of blood drives in the last two weeks because of weather,” said Jessica Kinzler, Account Manager for Vitalant. “We might have donors who are willing to give, but if we can’t get to them to collect those blood donations, unfortunately, that’s a loss of anticipated blood products.”

While both sides agree it’s a friendly competition, that’s not to say they wouldn’t mind some bragging rights.

“Of course I’m going to say team law,” laughed Jorgensen.

“I would love for us to come out on top, and so would team fire,” added Neeb.

And both are confident they’ll bring home the hardware.

“We won last year,” recalled Neeb. “They did win two years before that, so it’s going to be nice to maybe hold on to it another year.”

“I guess we’ll find out Thursday afternoon, who’s going to go home with the trophy,” said Jorgensen.

Even if they have to pull out all the tricks.

“If you come out and donate for team fire, Micah’s also available for pets,” laughed Neeb.

If you’re looking to donate you can head to the Double Tree hotel in West Fargo, December 28th and 29th from 9 A.M.-1:30 P.M.

