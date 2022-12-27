Water meter replacement project starting for East Grand Forks Water and Light

EAST GRAND FORKS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - East Grand Forks Water and Light released it has started a water meter replacement project.

Officials say the project is necessary since many of the utility’s water meters are at the end of their expected lifespan. The meters need to be changed to ensure accurate measurement, and this is supposed to also bring the latest technology to meter reading. Water and Light say they’ve contracted with Keystone Utility Services to coordinate and complete meter replacements. The project starts in January and continues through the year.

If you’re a customer affected by this, officials say you’ll be contacted by letter with instructions to schedule your appointment to do the installation. Crews will need access to the meter, often located in the basement, utility room, or crawlspace, and a person over the age of 18 will have to be there during the job. Water and Light says service will temporarily interrupt, and it should take between 15-30 minutes. It’s recommended customers test their shutoff valves before the work starts.

If you have questions, call 218-773-0515.

