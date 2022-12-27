Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

NY Rep.-elect George Santos admits lying about career, college

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House.(Source: George Santos for Congress via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House.

In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”

He also told the newspaper: “I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume” and added, “I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign.”

The New York Times raised questions last week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during his campaign.

The Queens resident had said he had obtained a degree from Baruch College in New York, but the school said that couldn’t be confirmed.

On Monday, Santos acknowledged: “I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume.”

He added: “I own up to that. … We do stupid things in life.”

Santos had also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but neither company could find any records verifying that.

Santos told the Post he had “never worked directly” for either financial firm, saying he had used a “poor choice of words.”

He told the Post that Link Bridge, an investment company where he was a vice president, did business with both.

Another news outlet, the Jewish American site The Forward, had questioned a claim on Santos’ campaign website that his grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII.”

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos told the Post. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailie Carlson
Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes
Truck trailer stuck in Jamestown viaduct
Gavin K. after winning the Dr Pepper Tuition Toss during halftime at the 2022 ACC Conference...
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Mall of America
A police car sits parked outside Nordstrom at the Mall of America after a shooting Friday, Dec....
Giants players caught in Mall of America during shooting

Latest News

Firefighters in Connecticut are mourning a veteran colleague who died from injuries he suffered...
Firefighter collapses, dies after battling blaze at Conn. house
OPERATION: SLEEP OUT- DECEMBER 26
A local veteran commits to sleeping outdoors to bring awareness to the need in Ukraine
OPERATION: SLEEP OUT- DECEMBER 26
OPERATION: SLEEP OUT- DECEMBER 26
FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.
Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M