Night 12 of sleeping outside for Ukraine

Operation: Sleep Out
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mark Lindquist is an Air Force veteran from Moorhead who has been working throughout the year to help the people in Ukraine.

Now, he is raising awareness for Ukrainians who are without power in the dead of winter. He calls it Operation: Sleep Out: he is sleeping outside in a tent for 17 days in order to drum up donations.

He says Ukrainians are in need of winter gear and money to send those donations.

He started at Broadway Square in Fargo and Monday night, he moved his tent outside of the Valley News Live station.

His last day camping outside will be New Years Day and he plans to return to Ukraine on January 2.

If you would like to learn more about how you can help, you can visit here.

