A Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash near Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 61-year-old Sidney, Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash Monday night. It happened just before 6:30 on Highway 85, about 6 miles south of Williston.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup driven by the 61-year-old lost control and went into oncoming traffic. The Montana woman was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

