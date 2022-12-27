Contests
A Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash near Williston

Woman dies in crash
Woman dies in crash(KFYR)
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 61-year-old Sidney, Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash Monday night. It happened just before 6:30 on Highway 85, about 6 miles south of Williston.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup driven by the 61-year-old lost control and went into oncoming traffic. The Montana woman was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

