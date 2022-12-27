Flight delays hit Fargo over Christmas

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the season of giving, people expect gifts laughs, and if traveling, a bit of a headache.

But for holiday flyers, that headache was bigger than they were expecting.

“My flight was at six in the morning,” said Aaron Abaurrea, who’s flight was originally scheduled December, 22. Had to wait a few days to get a flight. Five days later than I’m supposed to be there, I’ll get there.”

“The first cancellation was because of the weather,” said Krishan Arudra, who drove from Bismarck for his flight. “The rest, because of operational failure.”

Travelers say they experienced delay after delay for various reasons.

“Thursday morning, I came here to the airport for my 2 o’ clock flight,” said Abaurrea. “Got on the plane at 6 or 7 to fly to Dallas. Got up in the air, about 15 minutes, the plane was leaking fuel.”

“Almost four hours on the plane, they came to de-ice us,” said Becky Cutler, who spend the last day at the airport. “They got about three-fourths of the way around and the de-icer iced up, or malfunctioned in some sort.”

And some even had to change their Christmas plans.

“There were several other passengers who didn’t have an option, they’re stranded here,” said Arudra. “Like, we celebrated Christmas together in the airport.”

“We’re kind of becoming a little family here. We kind of know each other here because we’ve been with each other for 24 hours,” laughed Cutler.

For some, it’s changed their future travel plans. Others, see it as just the way it is.

“We were supposed to fly out yesterday but still I’m stranded here,” said Arudra. “I’m going to cancel my flight and go back to my home in Bismarck and fly out from there.”

“I’m cool with it, I’m not upset,” shrugged Abaurrea. “I’m just tired of waiting for five days to leave. It’s all good, I’m not happy but I’m not sad.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.