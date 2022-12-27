Area snowfall opens snowmobile trails in ND

N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Parks and Recreation say the snowpack brought on by the recent winter storms has made for great snowmobiling conditions across the state.

There are 13 state snowmobile trails covering 2,800 miles maintained by member of Snowmobile North Dakota. These trails are open through April, or as long as the trails have at least four inches of packed snow on them. Officials say to help improve the experience and safety, snowmobilers can download an interactive trail map, as well as an app on your phone. It’s called ‘Snowmobile North Dakota’. They say the app tracks trips, current location, updates on conditions, locations of nearby amenities, and allows users to download an itinerary.

The basic version of the app is free to download on Apple and Android phones, and it doesn’t require data. Officials say more features are available with the pro version. The trail map is accessible via desktop computer: www.snowmobilend.org/.

