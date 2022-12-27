Approaching 32º For Our Wednesday!

FORECAST DETAILS

TUESDAY EVENING - WEDNESDAY: A strong southerly wind will start to decrease as we get into the evening hours. We will see temperatures slowly fall into the upper teens by Wednesday morning. We will have a chance for some mixed precipitation late on Tuesday into our day on Wednesday, but the rest of the valley should remain dry. On Wednesday, expect an even WARMER day with temps approaching freezing! Winds will also decrease to around 5-10 mph for our day on Wednesday. There may be a few areas of light mixed showers/freezing rain under cloudy skies along with patchy fog.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: There is a chance for snow on Thursday as an area of Low Pressure moves through the region. The best chance for seeing any snow will be to the south into South Dakota and east into Minnesota. High temperatures will be near 20 for Thursday, but expect temperatures will fall during the day. On Friday expect morning temperatures to be in the single digits with temps warming into the upper teens. Expect cloudy skies as we end our workweek.

NEW YEARS EVE: Near normal temperatures with highs in the low to mid 20s with cloudy skies as we close out 2022. Lows will be in the low teens with afternoon highs in the low 20s.

NEW YEARS DAY: Expect highs near 23 degrees as we welcome in 2023 under cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

TUESDAY OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with decreasing winds this afternoon and evening. Temperatures to remain steady in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Approaching freezing for our high temps! Chances of some patchy fog mainly in the morning possible. Chance for a wintry mix in the morning, mainly along and north of Highway 2. Low: 19. High: 31.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with falling temperatures during the day. A chance of snow primarily in the south. Low: 20. High: 21.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low: 3. High: 19.

NEW YEARS EVE: Cloudy and quiet. Low: 13. High: 22.

NEW YEARS DAY: Cloudy skies to start 2023. Low: 17. High: 23.

MONDAY: Chance of snow. Cloudy. Low: 16. High: 27.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow showers. Cloudy. Low: 18. High 29.

