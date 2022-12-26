Warming to Above Average This Week!

FORECAST DETAILS

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: The warm-up continues each day! Temperatures to start the day will be in the teens below zero and warm to the single digits on either side of zero. Temperatures into Tuesday will continue on the same rising trend. However, as some warm air with a southerly wind passes over our cold and frozen ground, fog is possible! Tuesday also brings the chance of another fast moving clipper to our northern counties. Wednesday, morning temperatures will be above zero but south wind means FOG and FROST on our frozen roads. We will warm up to the 20s and 30s. We could see some wintry mix during the day on Wednesday as well. Stay tuned.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Expect mild conditions through most of Thursday with a late cold front pushing though. Possible light snow and a cooler trend into the late week. Still looking to be a bit above average, though!

SATURDAY: Our warmer weather continues through New Years Eve! There is a chance of wintry mix or snow throughout the evening hours that could continue past midnight and into the New Year. We will update you as we move closer on the chance for Midnight snow on New Years’ Eve. Our lows will be in the 10s and 20s. Our afternoon highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Some might even see temperatures above freezing!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

MONDAY: Continuing to warm up. Patchy fog. Low: -13. High: 3, rising late.

TUESDAY: Fog potential. Southerly breeze. A bit warmer with snow chance late likely north. Low: -2. High: 26.

WEDNESDAY: Warming above average! Fog and frost likely. Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance wintry mix. Low: 20. High: 32.

THURSDAY: Mild with late clouds and flake chance. Low: 22. High: 28.

FRIDAY: A pinch cooler and mostly cloudy. Low: 16. High: 24.

SATURDAY: Warmth continues. Chance of morning snow/wintry mix. Low: 17. High: 28.

SUNDAY: Temps return to average. Low: 19. High: 25.

