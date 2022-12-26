Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Minnesota environmental reviews now include climate impact

“This is a really big deal for Minnesota,” said Amelia Vohs, regulatory attorney for the nonprofit Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy.
construction redevelopment generic
construction redevelopment generic(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota environmental regulators are now requiring developers to calculate projects’ effects on the climate.

The state’s environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project’s potential impact on the land, air, water, and animals. Minnesota Public Radio reported Monday that the state Environmental Quality Board voted Dec. 14 to amend the process to require developers to calculate how much carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases they’ll pump into the atmosphere and list methods they considered to reduce those emissions.

“This is a really big deal for Minnesota,” said Amelia Vohs, regulatory attorney for the nonprofit Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, which pushed for the change. “We weren’t counting greenhouse gas emissions for projects before we permitted them before.”

Environmental officials have been pondering incorporating climate impacts into the review process since 2019 but have run into pushback from business groups, farmers, and local governments who warned that more regulations would raise building costs.

The climate requirement the board passed earlier this month doesn’t mandate that developers make any changes to reduce emissions. And only about 100 projects — typically large ones — go through the environmental review process annually.

Vohs said she hopes that eventually, the state will adopt requirements calling for developers to reduce emissions before earning permits.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck trailer stuck in Jamestown viaduct
Hailie Carlson
FPD searches for runaway teen
Gavin K. after winning the Dr Pepper Tuition Toss during halftime at the 2022 ACC Conference...
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Mall of America
Road Conditions

Latest News

Raccoon
North Dakota woman who brought raccoon to bar gets probation
Valley Today Weather – December 26
Valley Today Weather – December 26
Valley Today 6am Part 3 – December 26
Valley Today 6am Part 3 – December 26
Valley Today Fast Track – December 26
Valley Today Fast Track – December 26