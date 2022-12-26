Contests
FPD searches for runaway teen

Hailie Carlson
Hailie Carlson(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Hailie Carlson, a runaway teen.

Carlson left her home between 4:15 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Christmas Day. Her family says she also left without her phone or computer.

It is believed Carlson may be traveling to Chicago or Colorado.

If anyone has information on Carlson’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the RRRDC at (701) 451-7660.

