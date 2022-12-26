FPD searches for runaway teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Hailie Carlson, a runaway teen.

Carlson left her home between 4:15 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Christmas Day. Her family says she also left without her phone or computer.

It is believed Carlson may be traveling to Chicago or Colorado.

If anyone has information on Carlson’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the RRRDC at (701) 451-7660.

