Fire breaks out at a Moorhead townhome

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews were called to the Belsley Townhomes in the 3000 block of 14th Street S in Moorhead, just behind the Moorhead Area Public Schools Operation Center, Christmas night.

According to dispatch audio, firefighters found a fire coming from a furnace with flames spreading throughout the attic.

The Fargo Fire Department was also called to provide mutual aid.

Dispatch audio also revealed that one family is being displaced.

