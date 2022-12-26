Contests
Fire breaks out at a Moorhead townhome

MOORHEAD TOWNHOME FIRE
MOORHEAD TOWNHOME FIRE(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews were called to the Belsley Townhomes in the 3000 block of 14th Street S in Moorhead, just behind the Moorhead Area Public Schools Operation Center, Christmas night.

According to dispatch audio, firefighters found a fire coming from a furnace with flames spreading throughout the attic.

The Fargo Fire Department was also called to provide mutual aid.

Dispatch audio also revealed that one family is being displaced.

Stay with Valley News Live as we learn more information.

