Almost Shorts Weather To Start The Week!

THIS EVENING: Temperatures will start to slowly fall back to around zero by early evening, but winds will switch around to be out of the south and with the southerly winds warmer air will be brought into the region. We will be cloudy overnight but temps will rise overnight to the mid teens by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We will wake up on Tuesday morning with a chance for some patchy fog with strong winds out of the South. However, temps will feel almost summer-like as it will be almost 40 degrees warmer for our Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s! We will have a chance for some mixed precipitation along the International Border, but the rest of the valley should remain free of precipitation. On Wednesday, expect an even WARMER day with temps approaching freezing! Time to break out the shorts and suntan lotion! Winds will also decrease to around 5-10 mph for our day on Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: As we close 2022, we can expect another chance of snow on Thursday as another Colorado Low starts to move into the region. It is still too early to talk about snowfall amounts or paths, but there will be chances for snow for portions of the region. Temps will remain mild in the upper 20s and lows in the low teens to upper single-digits above zero.

SATURDAY: Near normal temperatures with highs in the low to mid 20s. Expect cloudy skies as we close out 2022. Lows will be in the low teens with afternoon highs in the low 20s.

SUNDAY: Expect highs near 23 degrees as we welcome in 2023 under cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

TUESDAY: Fog in the morning with a chance for some mixed precipitation mainly along the International Border. Cloudy with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. High: 28, Low 1.

WEDNESDAY: Approaching Freezing for our high temps! Fog mainly in the morning possible. Mostly Cloudy with a chance for a wintry mix mainly to the north. Low: 23. High: 31.

THURSDAY: Mild with a chance for snow as another Colorado Low moves towards the region. Low: 9. High: 27.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some lingering snow showers in the morning. Low: 14. High: 27.

SATURDAY: A little cooler and cloudy to end 2022. Slight chance of a snow shower. Low: 13. High: 23.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies . Low: 14. High: 20.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 7. High: 30.

