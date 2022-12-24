Tough Travel Continues With Snow for Christmas

FORECAST DETAILS

Dangerous Arctic Cold & Gusts to 40: No new snow, but gusty wind near 40 mph will continue tricky travel conditions through Saturday. Expect life-threatening wind chill. There will be areas of icy roads and reduced visibility. Pack a survival kit and let someone know your exact route and estimated ETA. Check our VNL Weather App where ever you are for the latest roads, radar and conditions, as well as updated forecast videos. We want to help you be as prepared as possible so you can make it to your Christmas destination!

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRSITMAS DAY: We will start to see temperatures improve *slightly* on Saturday. We could still see windy conditions during the morning hours for most, but through the day the strongest winds shift east into Minnesota. Our lows will be in the negative 10s and 20s, while our highs will be in the single digits below zero. The warming trend will continue on Sunday, but the morning will be frigid with teens and 20s below. There is a chance of measurable snow Christmas Day - beginning in the early afternoon west and spreading across the region into the evening, so travel with care. A general 1-4″ is possible with the higher end of that range expected in central/eastern ND. Some places could see 5+” west. In Fargo, we are on track for an inch or two. Our highs for most will still be below zero... but warming up into the single digits below :) The best chance to see temperatures warming above zero will be in Eastern ND.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: The warm-up continues each day! Temperatures to start the day will be in the teens below zero and warm to the single digits on either side of zero. Temperatures into Tuesday will continue on the same rising trend. However, as some warm air with a southerly wind passes over our cold and frozen ground, fog is possible! Tuesday also brings the chance of another fast moving clipper to our northern counties. Wednesday, morning temperatures will be above zero but south wind means FOG and FROST on our frozen roads. We will warm up to the 20s and 30s. We could see some wintry mix during the day on Wednesday as well. Stay tuned.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Expect mild conditions through most of Thursday with a late cold front pushing though. Possible light snow and a cooler trend into the late week. Still looking to be a bit above average, though!

SATURDAY: Our warmer weather continues trhough New Years Eve! There is a chance of wintry mix or snow throughout the evening hours that could continue past midnight and into the New Year. We will update you as we move closer on the chance for Midnight snow on New Years’ Eve. Our lows will be in the 10s and 20s. Our afternoon highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Some might even see temperatures above freezing!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

SUNDAY - CHRISTMAS DAY: Clipper brings PM snow chance. 1-2″. Wind over 30 at times. Low: -20. High: -1.

MONDAY: Continuing to warm up. Patchy fog. Low: -12 High: 3, rising late.

TUESDAY: Fog potential. Southerly breeze. A bit warmer with snow chance late likely north. Low: 5. High: 20.

WEDNESDAY: Warming above average! Fog and frost likely. Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance wintry mix. Low: 21. High: 32.

THURSDAY: Mild with late clouds and flake chance. Low: 20. High: 28.

FRIDAY: A pinch cooler and mostly cloudy. Low: 13. High: 24.

SATURDAY: Warmth continues. Chance of evening snow/wintry mix. Low: 17. High: 28.

