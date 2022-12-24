Special bicycle delivered through blizzards to grant Christmas wish

BARNESVILLE , MN (Valley News Live) - Christmas is a special time for family and the gifts they give us to let us know we’re loved.

And in Barnesville, a very special gift was delivered for Shelby Sistad, a thirteen-year-old, who’s battelled with Epilepsy and Cerebral Palsy.

“It was kind of hard to watch the other kids ride a bike,” said Shelby Sistad.

While at a Shriner’s hospital in the twin cities, Shelby left a letter for Santa asking for a special bicycle with three wheels, after her first bike was stolen. She fell off the second, tearing her patella from her kneecap.

“It was pretty sad because the fact I had to start all over again,” said Shelby.

“She’s been really wanting a three-wheeled bike so she doesn’t fall again and she can still exercise,” said Selena Golden, Shelby’s mom. “She’s excited, she’s like, ‘it’s going to help my leg and be able to stretch my leg.’”

And Santa was happy to oblige, after the Shriners drove hours through blizzarding conditions to make the delivery.

“Requests like Shelby’s, when they saw that come through the box in the twin cities, they said, ‘yup, we’re gonna make it happen,” said Matt Sturlaugson, a member of the board of directors for Shriners International.

“It makes it all worthwhile just to see the smile on their face,” said Eric Johnson, a member of Shriner’s who drove hours through blizzards with the bike from the cities. “A blizzard won’t stop Santa. We will deliver.”

Santa and the Shriners were elated to make one girls wish come true. One girl, who always brought pop tabs to Shriner’s to raise money for wheelchairs for other children.

And even though the bike’s reached it’s destination, it’s still got some miles ahead.

“I’m really happy I got it,” said Shelby. “I do really like those red bells, though.”

And replacing Shelby’s wish, is a new goal.

“Even if it is still a little bit cold, I’m still going to go out there.”

