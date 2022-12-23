Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Weather closes roads, snarls travel plans

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mother Nature is making Christmas travel plans incredibly difficult with a major weather system across the country closing roads.

In North Dakota, I-94 from Jamestown to the Montana border is closed. Several other roads around the state are also closed, and as of this writing, much of ND is in a ‘No Travel Advisory.’

Multiple other roads in several other states are also closed, check DOT maps if you still have plans on driving.

You can check ND road conditions here and MN road conditions here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Woman missing in Arizona
ND Woman missing in Arizona
VNL Special: Until We Meet Again
Mike Morken: Until We Meet Again
Leonard, ND couple on the TODAY Show
Leonard, ND couple appears on the Today Show
Road Conditions
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo

Latest News

Fargo VA giving tree still full of need
VA Fargo Giving tree for vets still full of needs
10:00PM News December 22 - Part 2
10:00PM News December 22 - Part 2
10:00PM News December 22 - Part 1
10:00PM News December 22 - Part 1
10:00PM News December 22 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather December 22