Weather closes roads, snarls travel plans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mother Nature is making Christmas travel plans incredibly difficult with a major weather system across the country closing roads.

In North Dakota, I-94 from Jamestown to the Montana border is closed. Several other roads around the state are also closed, and as of this writing, much of ND is in a ‘No Travel Advisory.’

Multiple other roads in several other states are also closed, check DOT maps if you still have plans on driving.

You can check ND road conditions here and MN road conditions here.

