VA Fargo Giving tree for vets still full of needs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo VA is asking for your help this holiday season, with their giving tree. Local veterans filled out cards asking for gifts or items they need this winter and put them on the tree. You can stop in and grab a card if you or someone you know can help fulfill the items listed on the card you grab.

The tree is still full of cards that include new towels for veterans, who have just gotten housing, or winter coats, and overalls, sizes ranging from large to extra large.

If you would like to support local veterans this year there is still time. You have until the end of day on Friday, December 23rd. The tree is located in the lobby of the Fargo VA Hospital.

