Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

VA Fargo Giving tree for vets still full of needs

Local veterans filled out cards asking for gifts or items they need this winter and put them on the tree.
Fargo VA giving tree still full of need
Fargo VA giving tree still full of need(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo VA is asking for your help this holiday season, with their giving tree. Local veterans filled out cards asking for gifts or items they need this winter and put them on the tree. You can stop in and grab a card if you or someone you know can help fulfill the items listed on the card you grab.

The tree is still full of cards that include new towels for veterans, who have just gotten housing, or winter coats, and overalls, sizes ranging from large to extra large.

If you would like to support local veterans this year there is still time. You have until the end of day on Friday, December 23rd. The tree is located in the lobby of the Fargo VA Hospital.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard, ND couple on the TODAY Show
Leonard, ND couple appears on the Today Show
ND Woman missing in Arizona
ND Woman missing in Arizona
Silver Alert: Elderly man missing from western ND
UPDATE: Elderly man missing from western ND has been found safe
Road Conditions
VNL Special: Until We Meet Again
Mike Morken: Until We Meet Again

Latest News

10:00PM News December 22 - Part 1
10:00PM News December 22 - Part 1
10:00PM News December 22 - Part 2
10:00PM News December 22 - Part 2
10:00PM News December 22 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather December 22
Ring donated to Salvation Army
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle