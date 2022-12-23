Contests
Unconventional UPS drop off gets Christmas packages delivered on time

Delivering presents(Photo courtesy: Jen Meyer)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa’s sleigh looked a little different for residents of Wilton today. A UPS driver sent out a message on Facebook today telling residents who were waiting for packages he would be in town at noon.

The driver asked if people were able to meet him at Wilton’s Cenex to come and get their packages. According to Cenex worker, Mary Anne, dozens of cars pulled up to get their packages. Mary Anne says Justin was able to pull 40 packages from another driver to get them delivered in time for the holidays.

