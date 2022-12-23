Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Truck trailer stuck in Jamestown viaduct

Authorities say no one was hurt.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi-truck trailer was a bit to high to pass through the Jamestown viaduct underpass Wednesday.

Jamestown Police had to respond to a call for service that a truck trailer was wedged in the southbound lane of the viaduct. Authorities say no one was hurt.

Height restrictions for trucks and trailers are marked before the entrance of the viaduct.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard, ND couple on the TODAY Show
Leonard, ND couple appears on the Today Show
Silver Alert: Elderly man missing from western ND
UPDATE: Elderly man missing from western ND has been found safe
ND Woman missing in Arizona
ND Woman missing in Arizona
Road Conditions
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo

Latest News

Ring donated to Salvation Army
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
Sell's vehicle ablaze
Couple caught in car fire helped by stranger
Couple caught in car fire helped by stranger
Couple caught in car fire helped by stranger
Unity Kitchen
East Grand Forks restaurant adds free meals to menu