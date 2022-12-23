Truck trailer stuck in Jamestown viaduct

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi-truck trailer was a bit to high to pass through the Jamestown viaduct underpass Wednesday.

Jamestown Police had to respond to a call for service that a truck trailer was wedged in the southbound lane of the viaduct. Authorities say no one was hurt.

Height restrictions for trucks and trailers are marked before the entrance of the viaduct.

