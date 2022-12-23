Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle

Ring donated to Salvation Army
Ring donated to Salvation Army(NewsDakota.com)
By Steve Urness
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City.

Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.

Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers are working at Petro Serve USA and Leevers Foods in Valley City. He said thanks to those businesses and so many others in the Barnes County community who have been inspired to give so generously to the campaign for so many years.

Isensee said the winter storms have hampered their efforts but not their spirits this year. He believes they will reach their goal of $50,000 dollars.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard, ND couple on the TODAY Show
Leonard, ND couple appears on the Today Show
Silver Alert: Elderly man missing from western ND
UPDATE: Elderly man missing from western ND has been found safe
ND Woman missing in Arizona
ND Woman missing in Arizona
Road Conditions
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo

Latest News

Sell's vehicle ablaze
Couple caught in car fire helped by stranger
Couple caught in car fire helped by stranger
Couple caught in car fire helped by stranger
Unity Kitchen
East Grand Forks restaurant adds free meals to menu
Truck trailer stuck in Jamestown viaduct