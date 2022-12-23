Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City.

Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.

Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers are working at Petro Serve USA and Leevers Foods in Valley City. He said thanks to those businesses and so many others in the Barnes County community who have been inspired to give so generously to the campaign for so many years.

Isensee said the winter storms have hampered their efforts but not their spirits this year. He believes they will reach their goal of $50,000 dollars.

