Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major...
FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now.

The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide.

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.

UPS announced a similar situation, saying services in some regions could be affected as well.

This once-in-a-generation winter storm is also causing significant travel problems this week.

Miles of highways are shut down, and according to FlightAware, more than 3,000 take-offs were canceled Friday because of inclement conditions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Woman missing in Arizona
ND Woman missing in Arizona
VNL Special: Until We Meet Again
Mike Morken: Until We Meet Again
Road Conditions
Leonard, ND couple on the TODAY Show
Leonard, ND couple appears on the Today Show
(Source: MGN)
Weather closes roads, snarls travel plans

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill...
Biden, first lady to visit Children’s National Hospital
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Elon Musk tells investors he’ll pause on Tesla stock sales
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US