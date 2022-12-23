Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Refugees get to see Santa for the first time

Santa visits refugees
Santa visits refugees(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa came early for several families in the Capital City yesterday. Bismarck Global Neighbors helped deliver presents to families who have resettled in North Dakota as refugees.

Elves accompanied Santa who visited more than 40 families that received gifts. For many of the kids this was their first-time seeing Santa. The families that received gifts come from all around the world from Ukraine to Peru.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
VNL Special: Until We Meet Again
Mike Morken: Until We Meet Again
ND Woman missing in Arizona
ND Woman missing in Arizona
Leonard, ND couple on the TODAY Show
Leonard, ND couple appears on the Today Show
(Source: MGN)
Weather closes roads, snarls travel plans

Latest News

Shelby adoring her new ride
Special bicycle delivered through blizzards to grant Christmas wish
6:00PM Weather December 23
6:00PM Weather December 23
6:00PM News December 23- Part 1
6:00PM News December 23- Part 1
Special bicycle delivered through blizzards to grant Christmas wish
Special bicycle delivered through blizzards to grant Christmas wish
6:00PM News December 23- Part 3
6:00PM News December 23- Part 3