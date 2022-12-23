Peacetime emergency for National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order today. He’s declaring a peacetime emergency and providing National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in Southwestern Minnesota.

“Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road conditions,” said Governor Walz. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe holiday, and the Minnesota National Guard will help stranded motorists and ensure everyone can travel safely. I am incredibly grateful that the National Guard has answered this call to action, and I’m confident that they have the right personnel and resources for this mission.”

Officials say this week’s powerful winter storm has created blizzard conditions in the state, closing roads and threatening public safety. These conditions have left some know choice but to leave their vehicle stranded, placing lives and property at risk. Officials say the resources of some local and county governments aren’t able to keep up with the demand caused by the weather.

