Do protection orders protect?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the month of December, there were at least two incidents in the Valley where authorities had to step in for protection order violations.

One of which, in Moorhead, ended in a life lost.

On Dec. 1, officers found 56-year-old Receia Kollie stabbed to death in her home at 3819 32nd St. S. Later that same day, they arrested her son, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., who was on the run in Wahpeton.

Investigators found, Kollie Jr. had recently been let out of the Clay County Jail. The conditions included a protection order, prohibiting him from contacting his mother.

“Certainly, that’s when those situations become so tragic for all of us,” Asst. Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren said. “When we see when the system doesn’t work. Thankfully, those are fairly unique or they wouldn’t be newsworthy because we do our jobs here everyday and I think we do it pretty well.”

Younggren is the team leader for the Personal Crime Division. He deals with cases like this on a daily basis.

He says the far majority of the time, the system works. However, there are always circumstances that leave them feeling like they could have done more.

“There was a case out in Casselton where a guy was issued a restraining order on a Friday,” Younggren said. “He walked into the place on the weekend and ended up being shot and killed.”

Courts often use protection orders in an effort to reduce harm to those at risk. But are they worth the piece of paper they’re written on?

“I’m a lawyer and I’m a prosecutor. I think court orders are worth it. I think that there are a very large percentage of the population that see it the same as I do, that court orders matter,” Younggren said. “But, a court order is a court order. I don’t want to pretend to people that they are safe just because there is a court order. Certainly, you have to take measures yourself to make sure you’re protected and whatever you can do personally to make sure that you’re away from situations.”

More than half of the cases that come across Younggren’s desk are domestic-violence related. In the criminal court world, they have mandatory arrest policies for these kinds of crimes.

“If we can hold him accountable and if we get enough cooperation to do that, then we can make a difference in these cases,” he said.

But that’s not always easy. Younggren says they need cooperation from the victims. However, in a cycle of abuse, victims often lose their motivation or interest. Then, there are laws that they have to follow.

“For very violent offenders, could they make difference with more consequences for that, I think that’s possible,” Younggren said.

There are some things in the works at the state level.

Officials are seeking for more funding to help programs across the state, which served more than 6,500 victims last year alone. They are also proposing strengthening the domestic violence protection order process, to make it easier for victims to get one.

Right now, victims must experience physical harm, bodily injury, sexual activity or the threat of one of those by a family member or household member to get one. Officials would like to make it so those stalked by a former abusive spouse in North Dakota can get a protection order as well.

Officials are also seeking to include more crimes in mandated domestic violence intervention programming and enhancing the criminal penalty for certain offenses.

Younggren says there are programs in the area for survivors dealing with domestic violence, like the Rape & Abuse Crisis Center and the YWCA.

