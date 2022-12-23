Couple caught in car fire helped by stranger

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a special day for Jess Sell as she headed out for some shopping, after being cooped up from the winter storms.

But her special day took a turn when she got a call from her husband.

“He’s like, ‘Hey I think you need to go outside,’” said Jess Sell. “I asked why and he’s like, ‘because I think your car’s on fire.’ I was like, ‘you think my what now?’”

Sell returned to the sight of her vehicle up in flames, where she then tried to direct others away in fear that it may explode.

“This man pulls up in an SUV, and I’m like, ‘sir, you need to move your car,’” recalled Sell. “And he’s like, ‘nope, I’m here to help you.’ And I’m like, “oh are you with the fire department?’ And he’s like, ‘no.’”

A complete stranger stopped to divert traffic and give winter clothes to Sell, who hadn’t even realized she was only in a hoodie and dress pants in the freezing temps.

“She’s blocking traffic just in her coat and holding a bag, no gloves on,” said Jeremy Hanson, who stopped to help. “I gave her a vest, I gave her some gloves just like this. She had tears on her face because it was so cold out and they were froze to her face.”

“At that moment my tears were frozen to my face, so I had no idea how cold I really was,” said Sell.

Jeremy Hanson says he acted to ensure safety, something he says was instilled in him from his years in law enforcement and UPS.

“I feel that it’s my way to give back,” said Hanson. “People are like, ‘well, why would you do that?’ Well because I wanted to help that person.”

But for both of them, what they ensured is a belief that you can always stop to help someone, even a stranger, especially during the holidays.

“People shouldn’t be afraid to help other people,” said Sell. “That’s how we build a community, that’s how we build relationships.”

“By you just doing that good deed, you don’t know where it may take you,” said Hanson. “You could end up becoming really good friends with that person and you never know. Especially during the holidays, we all need that right now.”

