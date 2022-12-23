BLIZZARD WARNING Continues, More Christmas Weekend Challenges

BLIZZARD WARNING: Gusts 40+ to create whiteouts and dangerous wind chill through Friday.

A Note About Dangerous Wind Chills

This week we will continue to be under the influence of dangerously cold air out of the Arctic. This cold air will result inwind chills that could potentially be as low as -55° in some places at times. Frostbite can set in within a mere matter of minutes. Spending time outdoors should be avoided. However, if you must be outside, take special caution to dress in layers. One layer should be insulative and loose fitting such as a puffy coat. The pockets of air that exist in a puffy coat trap air that is warmed by your body heat and can provide a decent amount of protection for the cold. A wind chill chart can be found below as well as a detailed video explanation can be found on the VNL Weather App.

FORECAST DETAILS

BLIZZARD WARNING: Additional snowfall is not expected, but gusty wind over 40 mph and increasing today will cause ground blizzard conditions through tonight. Expect life-threatening wind chill. There will be areas of zero visibility, particularly in open country. Expect icy roads and possible large drifts. It is best not to travel. Change plans if you can. If you must travel, pack a survival kit and let someone know your exact route and estimated ETA. Check our VNLWeather App where ever you are for the latest roads, radar and conditions as well as updated forecast videos.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The dangerously cold temperatures will continue! We will see our morning low temperatures again in the teens below zero. Expect dangerous to life-threatening wind chills as even stronger winds push into the region Friday. Winds will gust over 40mph creating ground blizzard conditions - especially in open areas - from blowing and drifting of the snow that is already on the ground.

The very cold air will push southward, and bring well below average temperatures to much of the country. In fact, much of the United States will see temperatures below freezing including places as far south as the Gulf Coast, the Panhandle of Florida, and even into Mexico. We will see our high temperatures about the same as they were on Thursday - possibly a degree or two warmer in the afternoon. Meanwhile, a major winter storm continues to impact the Midwest and up into the Northeast/East coast.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRSITMAS DAY: We will start to see temperatures improve *slightly* on Saturday. We could still see windy conditions during the morning hours for most, but through the day the strongest winds shift east into Minnesota. Our lows will be in the negative 10s and 20s, while our highs will be in the single digits below zero. The warming trend will continue on Sunday. There is a chance of measurable snow Christmas Day - beginning in the early afternoon west and spreading across the region into the evening, so travel with care. Our morning temperatures will again be in the teens and 20s below zero. Our highs for most will still be below zero... but warming up into the single digits below :)

MONDAY - THURSDAY: The warm-up continues each day! Temperatures to start the day will be in the teens below zero and warm to the single digits on either side of zero. Temperatures into Tuesday will continue on the same rising trend. However, as some warm air with a southerly wind passes over our cold and frozen ground, fog is possible! Tuesday also brings the chance of another fast moving clipper to our northern counties. Wednesday, morning temperatures will be above zero but south wind means FOG and FROST on our frozen roads. We will warm up to the 20s and 30s. We could see another shot of snow during the day on Wednesday as well. Expect mild conditions through most of Thursday with a late cold front pushing though. Possible light snow and a cooler trend into the late week.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Blizzard Warning! Arctic Cold. Gusts 40+, icy travel. High: -6.

SATURDAY - CHRISTMAS EVE: Strongest wind slowly exits into Minnesota. Gusts 30+. Blowing snow. Dangerous cold. ow: -13. High: -8.

SUNDAY - CHRISTMAS DAY: Clipper brings PM snow chance. Some accumulation likely. Wind over 30 at times. Low: -20. High: -1.

MONDAY: Continuing to warm up. Patchy fog. Low: -12 High: 3.

TUESDAY: Fog potential. Southerly breeze. A bit warmer with snow chance late likely north. Low: -3. High: 17.

WEDNESDAY: Warming above average! Fog and frost likely. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 13. High: 28.

THURSDAY: Warmer still with late clouds and snow chance. Low: 20. High: 31.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.