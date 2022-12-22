Treacherous Travel Heading into Holiday Weekend

A Note About Dangerous Wind Chills

This week we will continue to be under the influence of dangerously cold air out of the Arctic. This cold air will result inwind chills that could potentially be as low as -55° in some places at times. Frostbite can set in within a mere matter of minutes. Spending time outdoors should be avoided. However, if you must be outside, take special caution to dress in layers. One layer should be insulative and loose fitting such as a puffy coat. The pockets of air that exist in a puffy coat trap air that is warmed by your body heat and can provide a decent amount of protection for the cold. A wind chill chart can be found below as well as a detailed video explanation can be found on the VNL Weather App.

FORECAST DETAILS

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday will still be brutally cold. Morning lows in the teens and 20s below zero with highs in the single digits and teens below. Wind chills will be much much colder in the 30s and 40s below for many. We could see wind speeds of over 30-40 mph, particularly west of the Red River. Wind gusts could push to 40-50 mph in some locations. This wind will create brutal wind chills and areas of ground blizzard conditions as our new fluffy snow blows, drifts and reduces visibility. Travel with caution and check the latest road conditions on your VNL weather app.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The dangerously cold temperatures will continue! We will see our morning low temperatures again in the teens and 20s below zero. Expect dangerous to life-threatening wind chills as even stronger winds push into the region Friday. Winds will gust over 40mph creating ground blizzard conditions - especially in open areas - from blowing and drifting of the snow that is already on the ground.

The very cold air will push southward, and bring well below average temperatures to much of the country. In fact, much of the United States will see temperatures below freezing including places as far south as the Gulf Coast, the Panhandle of Florida, and even into Mexico. We will see our high temperatures about the same as they were on Thursday - possibly a degree or two warmer in the afternoon. Meanwhile, a major winter storm continues to impact the Midwest and up into the Northeast/East coast.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRSITMAS DAY: We will start to see temperatures improve *slightly* on Saturday. We could still see windy conditions during the morning hours for most, but through the day the strongest winds shift east into Minnesota. Our lows will be in the negative 10s and 20s, while our highs will be in the single digits below zero. The warming trend will continue on Sunday. There is a chance of measurable snow Christmas Day - beginning in the early afternoon west and spreading across the region into the evening, so travel with care. Our morning temperatures will again be in the teens and 20s below zero. Our highs for most will still be below zero... but warming up into the single digits below :)

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: The warm-up continues each day! Temperatures to start the day will be in the teens below zero and warm to the single digits on either side of zero. Temperatures into Tuesday will continue on the same rising trend. However, as some warm air with a southerly wind passes over our cold and frozen ground, fog is possible! Wednesday, morning temperatures will be in the single digits below zero and we will warm up to the 20s and 30s. We could see another shot of snow during the day on Wednesday as well.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Arctic cold. Ground Blizzard Possible. Dangerous wind chills. High: -10.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Arctic Cold. Windier still. Ground Blizzard Possible. Low: -13. High: -8.

SATURDAY - CHRISTMAS EVE: A bit warmer but still blustery. Low: -18. High: -4.

SUNDAY - CHRISTMAS DAY: Warming trend begins. Chance of snow. Low: -20. High: -1.

MONDAY: Continuing to warm up. Low: -12 High: 3.

TUESDAY: Fog potential. Southerly breeze. A bit warmer with clouds. Low: -3. High: 17.

WEDNESDAY: Warming above average! Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 13. High: 28.

