FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo.

The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon.

Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at the door, and then given a credit card to swipe at the beer wall to pour themselves a glass.

The bar would be in an enclosed area in the food court. While the booze has to stay there, people would be allowed to bring food inside from the food court.

There were some concerns about how to limit how much people are drinking. However, others argued, it may be the most controlled service in the city.

“We can also make changes if we start having issues,” City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn said. “It’s a new concept, and so from my perspective, it’s a new business and we should give it a try. If we have issues with overconsumption, I believe we would hear about it.”

The matter now goes to the full city council for its consideration. Crafty Taps would be open during mall hours. They have a goal of opening in March.

