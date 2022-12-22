North Dakota’s population reaches new all-time high

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show North Dakota’s population reached a new all-time high of 779,261 residents as of July 1, 2022.

The estimate released Thursday, December 22, represents an increase of 4,313 people from last year’s estimate and is 167 residents more than the official 2020 census count. North Dakota was among 32 states that saw their population estimates increase this year.

Since 2010, North Dakota has been among the nation’s fastest-growing states, estimated to have grown by more than 16% since 2010. Only six states – Idaho, Utah, Texas, Florida, Nevada and Colorado – are estimated to have grown by a higher percentage since 2010.

“Even with this population growth, we continue to face major workforce challenges, and we look forward to working with state lawmakers when they convene in January to make North Dakota even more attractive to families and workers, including supporting child care and eliminating income tax for the majority of North Dakotans,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.

North Dakota’s 2021 population estimate was 774,948, down 4,146 from the 2020 census, which was attributed mainly to out-migration from the state.

“Today’s release from the Census Bureau shows the rate of out-migration declining since 2020, when the pandemic negatively impacted the state,” said Kevin Iverson, State Data Center manager at the North Dakota Department of Commerce. “North Dakota remains fortunate to have a strong natural rate (more births than deaths) while nearly half the states experienced a natural decline.”

With the estimate, North Dakota retains its status as the 47th most populous state, just ahead of Alaska and behind South Dakota.

