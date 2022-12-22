NDT - Cooking with Cash-Wa - Carved Beef Tri Tip Sliders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Carved Beef Tri Tip Sliders w/ Chimichurri Aioli

Entrée | Yield: About 10-12 /4oz Portions

The tri (Triangle) tip is cut from the bottom sirloin. It is moderately priced, tender, flavorful, and lean. Tri tips carve like brisket but eats like steak. It first gained popularity on the West Coast where it was char grilled and primarily served in sandwiches. Tri tip is a great item to feature as a special “steak sandwich” or carve at catered functions. This sandwich can be served hot or cold. For a light snack or meal, serve as a slider.

Ingredients

1 each Beef Tri Tip (#185D)

4 tsp M&W Steak and Chop Seasoning

1.5 cups Heavy Mayonnaise

1 cup Fresh Parsley, leaves only

1 cup Fresh Cilantro, leaves only

6-8 ea. Fresh Garlic Cloves

1 each Fresh Jalapeno Pepper, cut into 1″ pieces

1 each Fresh Lime (Zest and Juice)

1 T Red Wine Vinegar

½ tsp Salt and Pepper

4 cups Arugula (1/3 cup each sandwich)

2 ea 5x6 Tomatoes (sliced 1/4″ thick)

1 doz. Ciabatta Rolls

PREPARATION

Sprinkle 2 teaspoons of the seasoning on both sides. Rub the seasoning in with hands. Allow the tri tip to sit 2 to 4 hours prior to grilling. Meanwhile, make the Chimichurri Aioli.

Process garlic and jalapeno together in the food processor or blender until fine. Add the mayonnaise parsley, cilantro, lime zest, lime juice, and vinegar. Process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to container and hold cold.

Grill Tri Tip on medium heat (350° F) for approximately 10-12 minutes per side, rotating about every 5 minutes until internal temp reaches 130°F for rare to medium rare, or 135°F for medium rare to medium. Make sure to temp the tri tip in the thickest part of the meat. Cooking the beef rare allows you to accommodate most tastes. Allow the beef to rest undisturbed for 10 -15 minutes uncovered. It will carry over 5 degrees and allow the beef retain juices better.

Toast Roll on grill, spread 1 T of chimichurri aioli on both sides. Thinly slice the tri tip across the grain about ¼” thick for the sandwich. It can be sliced thinner when cold. Place the steak on the bottom. Add the tomatoes, then the arugula. Replace the top and serve.

