ND Woman missing in Arizona

They believe she may have gone missing under suspicious circumstances
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
YUMA, A.Z. (Valley News Live) - The Yuma police department have reported a woman missing on December, 15th. They believe she may have gone missing under suspicious circumstances

46 year old, Pami Jo Garden suffers from depression and was last seen driving in her silver 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with North Dakota personalized license plate that read: PUNCHIT.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421

Stick with us as we learn more details on this story.

