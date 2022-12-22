Contests
Mike Morken: Until We Meet Again

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Long-time anchor Mike Morken is saying farewell to the airwaves, ending a 43-year run in North Dakota television. His last newscast will be 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22.

Valley News Live has put together a special program in honor of his dedication as a journalist, mentor, co-worker and public servant.

Watch “Until We Meet Again” on KVLY on Christmas Eve in place of the 6:00 p.m. news. You can also see it on KXJB at 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

