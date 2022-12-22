McKenzie County truck fire results in crude oil spill

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Top Shelf Energy LLC recently notified state agencies of a crude oil spill, resulting from a semi-trailer fire in McKenzie County. The incident occurred about 16 miles northeast of Watford City.

The fire occurred the evening of Dec. 20 and was reported the following day. Top Shelf estimates 232 barrels (9,744 gallons) of oil was spilled.

Top Shelf is cleaning up. Personnel from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality are in contact with the responsible party and will continue to monitor the investigation and clean up efforts.

