McHenry 911 transcripts reveal details of hit and run

McHenry, N.D. (KFYR) - The 911 call from the man who allegedly hit and killed an 18-year-old in McHenry last summer during a street dance has been released. The transcript from Shannon Brandt’s emergency call September 18th call reveals his efforts to get first responders to the scene where Cayler Ellingson was laying in the street. Injuries to Ellingson’s chest would eventually kill him.

The 911 call between Shannon Brandt and the first responder gives further details into what happened. At the beginning of the call Brandt tells first responders that “I hit a man with my vehicle.”

The transcript includes Brandt’s explanation of what led up to the incident. It reads:

“Well, it was a dance in here and he-- it’s hard to explain. I was trying to escape him. He wouldn’t leave me alone. He got on my vehicle, and I couldn’t get him away from me.”

Later in the transcript the 911 operator asked if “the person jumped on the roof of your vehicle, you said?

Brandt says “Well, he didn’t jump. He got in front of my, he would not let me leave. He got in front of my vehicle.”

Brandt now faces a murder charge and a charge of duty in an accident involving injury in Foster County. He has entered a not guilty pleas on both charges.

The transcript from the 9-1-1 call also shows Brandt claimed he was trying to get away from Ellingson before the crash.

“I couldn’t get him away from me, and he was threatening me,” he told a 9-1-1 operator. “He was saying something about some Republican extremist group, saying “I thought he was part of us.” He was calling other guys to come get me. And I, I couldn’t get out of town. And I just wanted to get out of here. I was scared. I, I never meant to hurt him. I just wanted to get out of here.”

Brandt is being represented by Attorney Mark Friese from Vogel Law Firm. Friese says the call transcript shows the incident was an accident and not intentional.

“The state medical examiner’s office will not classify this as a homicide, they’ve classified as an accident,” said Friese.

Prosecuting the case is attorney Kara Brinster. She did not immediately respond for comment about the case.

Brandt has admitted to drinking before the incident, though he was not charged with a DUI. He tells the dispatcher he could provide first aid to Ellingson, but he is advised to wait for first responders.

No trial date has been set yet. A scheduling conference will be held on December 29 to discuss a possible court date.

