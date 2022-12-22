Maple River Winery is up for sale

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Owners Greg and Susan Kempel are taking a step back from managing their Maple River Winery. They have put their business and the building up for sale.

They had great success over the weekend at the Minn-Dak Market at West Acres in Fargo, ND which came as good news to them but after a night of decompressing and relaxing they realized it is not plausible for both of them to be working two full-time jobs.

Greg and Susan are hoping to sell to another young couple or someone looking for a profitable investment at year end. The building is also available as well as 20 plus years of knowledge and advice. Winery would be able to be moved anywhere in the US, a nice farm, or stay right where it is at. The building happens to be in Casselton’s renaissance zone and that would also be available for purchase or keep the winery there.

You can message the Maple River Winery on their facebook page in the link above for more details.

