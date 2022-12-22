Contests
Keeping your home safe while away over the holidays

(WLUC)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Whether you are traveling for the holidays or escaping the cold and heading south for a couple of months, police say it’s a good idea to have a plan in place to keep your home and possessions safe.

The West Fargo Police Department says people can sign up for their Vacation House Watch. An officer will be assigned to check on your home while you are away.

Other tips offered by authorities are to make it look like you are home. Set your indoor and outdoor lights on a timer and put your mail on hold. You can also hire a snow removal service to take care of your sidewalk and driveway.

For extra eyes on your home and property, tell a trusted neighbor when you will be away and ask them to notify police of any suspicious activity.

Finally, consider installing an alarm system and cameras around your property. Security lights can deter burglars by illuminating hiding spots.

Click here to sign up for the West Fargo Police Vacation House Watch.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

