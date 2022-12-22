Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes

Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer.
Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes
Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes(Tom Roering)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE BEAR LAKE, M.N. (Alicia Lewis) - In a state known for our many lakes, it’s safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing.

Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. 

The W-I-L stands for Water, Ice, and Land, because this four-wheel vehicle was designed to take ice fishing to a whole new level.

“As a family we used to put a permanent house out on a nearby lake, Bald Eagle to be exact, and on Sundays we’d go out and spend the day,” Tom said.

Through the years, Tom noticed the ice fishing experience was changing. Instead of setting up an ice house for the day in one spot and waiting for the fish to bite,  Tom wanted an easier, safer way to move around the lake and find the fish. That’s how his idea of a mobile fish house became a reality.

“In ‘98 I started developing,” Tom said. “Easy access, mobility, safety and  to extend the ice fishing season.”

If you happen to find yourself on thin ice, the Wilcraft was also made to float and can even be used during the spring and summer months for fishing or hunting.

“After 2018 we were seeing double-digit growth year over year,” said Tom. After the developing phase, the first Wilcraft hit the market in 2006.

Today, Tom says 500 of these fishing machines have been sold with more on the assembly line costing anywhere between $26,000 - $32,000 per machine.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard, ND couple on the TODAY Show
Leonard, ND couple appears on the Today Show
Silver Alert: Elderly man missing from western ND
UPDATE: Elderly man missing from western ND has been found safe
ND Woman missing in Arizona
ND Woman missing in Arizona
Road Conditions
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo

Latest News

North Dakota’s population reaches new all-time high
McKenzie County truck fire results in crude oil spill
VNL Special: Until We Meet Again
Mike Morken: Until We Meet Again
Keeping your home safe while away over the holidays