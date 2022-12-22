FPD ‘stay interviews’ released, show concerns and praises from officers, civilian staff

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly one year after the Fargo Police Department came under fire for a toxic work environment and low morale which lead to more than 30 officer and civilian resignations, the department says things are in a better place and are continuing to improve.

At least that’s what FPD Chief Dave Zibolski and other city officials said Thursday as they say the city is and has been addressing many of the concerns raised in what they’re calling “stay interviews,” which were done earlier this spring in an effort to retain workers.

“The department’s gone through a lot. Law enforcement’s a tough job and they’ve gone through a lot not just with 2020, but the changes that have occurred in the last two years,” Zibolski said.

“To understand what’s motivating them to stay, what’s leading to satisfaction and engagement and if there are factors of somebody being dissatisfied or leaving, it’s an opportunity to really address those factors and make changes,” Jill Minette with the city’s Human Resources said.

“In a lot of instances, we weren’t necessarily learning about someone’s interest in leaving until they were turning in a two-week notice,” Zibolski added.

Poor communication, lack of staffing and mental health were the top concerns voiced in the 90 interviews done with both sworn officers and civilian staff. Employees had the option to speak with supervisors within the police department, or with officials from city administration and human resources. 90% of those who participated opted to speak with someone not in the police department.

Fargo Police has some of the lowest number of openings in the department currently, and Zibolski says most of the 16 vacant slots are expected to be filled next month with new recruits. Zibolski says he thinks this will solve many of the documented complaints.

“Staffing equates to workload, equates to stress and our ability to get the boots on the ground makes us efficient, alleviates that extra workload and gives officers that work-life balance,” he said.

Zibolski says more mental health programs are already being implemented in 2023, including annual mental health checks and heart screenings. He says several in the department voiced they want an in-house mental health expert or someone assigned to the department that specializes in law enforcement trauma and stressors. Zibolski says the department will look to try to implement that in the new year.

City officials also add efforts for better and more competitive pay will continue.

“Compared to a year ago, I think we’ve made great strides. This is a great step forward and we will continue to do that because they are committed to serving the citizens of Fargo,” Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said.

You can read all 90 responses to the city’s 12 ‘stay interview’ questions by clicking here and here.

