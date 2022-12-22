FCS Border Battle tackling hunger in the Dakotas

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Credit unions across the Dakotas are joining forces in a friendly “border battle” food drive competition between North and South Dakota credit unions. The goal is to collect the most food and cash donations to restock pantries in both states in partnership with the North Dakota Great Plains Food Bank and Feeding South Dakota.

The two neighboring states advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) final game between the NDSU Bison and the SDSU Jackrabbits. Because Dakota Credit Union serves both North and South Dakota credit unions, there was an opportunity to generate support for these organizations while having a bit of good-natured fun with the rivalry between the bordering states’ universities.

“This is indeed a rare opportunity where both of these top athletic programs in such close proximity, not to mention from the same conference, get to square off for the national championship,” says Jeff Olson, DakCU President/CEO. “Dakota credit unions have a long history of stepping up whenever and wherever we are needed, and in this case, we will tie credit unions’ ‘people helping people’ philosophy to restock Dakotas’ food pantries while we cheer for our favorite team.”

Olson continues, “To sweeten the pot a bit, the Dakota Credit Union Foundation will be making an additional donation of $1,500 to the state food pantry that collects the most food and cash, and another $1,500 donation to the FCS champion’s state food pantry.”

The timing of this campaign is critical. According to the food provider organizations in both states, there is an urgent need for both nonperishable items and money to support individuals and families who are experiencing hardships while at the same time, donations have decreased.

“This is a crucial time for the Great Plains Food Bank, as food donation levels have reached their lowest point since 2018 when the organization was serving 30,000 fewer individuals,” stated Cara Newberry-Juers, Communications Coordinator for North Dakota’s Great Plains Food Bank. “Along with soaring food costs, a lack of food donations this year led the Great Plains Food Bank to announce an anticipated 1-million-pound distribution shortfall during the current fiscal year. This equates to 800,000 fewer meals for our neighbors in need, and the shortfall comes at a time when hunger impacts one in six individuals in the state of North Dakota,” she added.

South Dakota is experiencing an equally concerning food shortage problem. “This food and fund drive comes at a critically important time for our charitable organization,” explained Megan Kjose, Development Director at Feeding South Dakota. “We typically serve about 12,000 households in the month of December, but with the increase in guests utilizing our services, we plan to serve 14,000 households in December alone. This additional support from our community means more struggling families and individuals will receive nutritional meals,” she concluded.

Great Plains Food Bank Chief Operating Officer, Kate Molbert, also weighed in. “There are many elements at work here that are creating challenges for the organization in meeting the hunger needs of our neighbors. If there ever was a time when the public can assist us in filling this gap, now is the time,” she said.

The “Border Battle to Tackle Hunger” campaign runs now through Friday, January 6, 2023. Organizations and individuals can support the effort by dropping off a cash or food donation to any participating credit union in your area. The state winner will be determined using the standard formula both food provider organizations use that equates to “meals provided.” For reference, each $1 donation = 3 meals; each 1.2 pounds of food = 1 meal.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.