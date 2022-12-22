Air travel delays amid continued winter storms

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes one look out a window to remember that we’re still in the middle of winter storms.

The effects from the winter storms are being felt across the country with delays from roads to the air.

Those delays were observed at Fargo Hector International Airport, where several flights experienced delays from the weather, across North Dakota and other states. While, they started in different locations, all those who arrived came to the same sight.

“A lot of coats and a lot of winterwear being shuffled along the airplanes,” observed Mike McAllister, who arrived home off a delayed flight from Chicago.

“Eventually we got on the flight two hours late,” said Jake Mattison, fresh off a plane from Minneapolis. “We were flying through a whiteout the whole way here. Didn’t see anything but snow the whole way.”

“It seems a little crazy because you can’t really see anything out of the window,” said Johanna Dittus, who just arrived from Chicago. “It’s all covered in snowflakes. There’s no snow on the ground in Chicago, roads are super clear but apparently there’s supposed to a super big storm tomorrow so there’s kind of a panic. People are trying to book and change their flights.”

And others hunker down and hope for the best to get to their families.

“I would love to get to see my son,” said Marilyn Linsalata, who was soon to board for Nashville. “I haven’t seen him in a while. If I don’t get a chance to see him now, I probably won’t see him till maybe the fall. It would be a little sad but I understand it.”

And some are excited to be in these elements.

“I take traction control off when I come to the Midwest,” said McAllister. “I enjoy sliding around.”

But the determination of these travelers reiterates the main goal of the holidays, being together with loved ones.

“I hope everybody gets home safely and can spend time with their family for the holidays,” said Dittus.

“When I come home to Fargo, that’s when Christmas starts,” laughed McAllister.

