Student arrested for making school violence threat at Fertile-Beltrami School

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of school violence made on social media by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School.

The sheriff’s office says the student was arrested, and there’s no immediate threat at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and they says it’s working closely with the school’s administration.

They say no more information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.