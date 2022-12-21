Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Student arrested for making school violence threat at Fertile-Beltrami School

Fertile-Beltrami School
Fertile-Beltrami School(Any)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of school violence made on social media by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School.

The sheriff’s office says the student was arrested, and there’s no immediate threat at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and they says it’s working closely with the school’s administration.

They say no more information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Theater
Rockford Theatre closed indefinitely after roof collapse
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
Silver Alert: Elderly man missing from western ND
UPDATE: Elderly man missing from western ND has been found safe
Rollover on Interstate-94 in Moorhead on December 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Pickup rolls on I-94 near 34th Street in Moorhead
TAMMY MILLER
Burgum appoints new lieutenant governor

Latest News

Apartment fire at 1360 32nd Street South in Fargo.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Fargo apartment complex
Silver Alert: Elderly man missing from western ND
UPDATE: Elderly man missing from western ND has been found safe
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – December 21
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – December 21
Silver Alert: Elderly man missing from western ND
Silver Alert: Elderly man missing from western ND