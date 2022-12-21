Contests
Snow brings moisture to farmers

Crops in the winter in ND
(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 20.6 inches of snow from last week’s storm in Bismarck is a lot when it comes to shoveling out the driveway. But for farmers and ranchers, they want more as all that snow doesn’t necessarily mean moisture for crops in the spring.

After all the snow melts, new, greener stalks will replace these frozen ones. The two major winter storms this season have some farmers and ranchers hopeful for this spring’s planting.

”I always say, never complain about moisture because you never know when the next time it is going to come,” said Kelly Fischer, farmer and rancher.

“As that snow melts gradually into the spring, that’s better for our farmers and ranchers,” said Meteorologist Jacob Morse.

Fischer is already preparing for the next planting season. While snow does help, a lot more moisture is necessary before seeds go into the ground.

“Fourteen inches of snow for one inch of liquid water is the typical snow-to-liquid ratio in North Dakota. Once you melt down that 14 inches of snow, you get about one inch of liquid. And that was typical for what we saw with our November snowstorm. We saw about 17 inches of snow in Bismarck, and melted that down to about an inch and a quarter of liquid,” said Morse.

For Fischer, the abundance of snow is seen as an ease on the years-long drought that has plagued much of western North Dakota.

”Well, it’s a wonderful start to have this moisture come in, and hopefully, it keeps turning this way,” said Fischer.

More snow is expected later this week.

Looking ahead to the weather in January, there is a chance of above-normal snowfall.

Monthly temperature and precipitation outlooks for January
(CPC)

