Six appointed to Minnesota cabinet positions

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced six new members of the Walz-Flanagan Cabinet, including long-time Representative Paul Marquart who recently announced he was not running for re-election.

Background on the new cabinet members and information about the positions were provided by the Walz-Flanagan administration and are listed below.

Commissioner of Revenue: Paul Marquart

Paul Marquart served as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives where he served 18 years on the House Taxes Committee, including four years as the committee’s chairperson. He was also chairperson of the House Education Finance Committee (2013-2014) and the Property Tax Division (2007-2010). Marquart served as the Mayor of Dilworth (1990-2000) and as a Dilworth City Councilmember (1988-1989). He currently teaches social studies at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School where he has taught for 39 years and coached wrestling for 16 years. Marquart earned an A.S. from North Dakota State School of Science, a B.A. and B.S. Ed. from the University of North Dakota, and a M.S. in Educational Administration from Tri-College University.

The Department of Revenue manages the state’s revenue system and administers state tax laws. The department manages over 30 different taxes and collects $26.7 billion annually

Commissioner of Education: Willie Jett

Willie Jett II is an instructor in the Education Administration Licensure program in the Department of Organizational Leadership, Policy, and Development at the University of Minnesota. He has taught and led in urban, suburban, and greater Minnesota school districts for over three decades. Jett understands the challenges and strengths of all communities, and his career is characterized by a commitment to raising student achievement and closing opportunity gaps. He is committed to preparing our future citizens, growing Minnesota’s workforce, and supporting professional educators. Jett earned his B.S. from University of Illinois at Chicago and M.A. from University of Pittsburgh.

The Minnesota Department of Education provides a world-class education for all Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity, and opportunity. The department develops, builds, and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils, and committees.

Commissioner of Health: Brooke Cunningham

Brooke Cunningham is the assistant commissioner of the Health Equity Bureau at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). She identifies strategies to advance health equity and oversees the Center for Health Equity, the Office of American Indian Health, the COVID-19 Health Equity Team, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Office. Previously, as an assistant professor in the University of Minnesota Medical School, Cunningham’s teaching and scholarship broadly focused on race and medicine, including the use of race in medical decision-making, physicians’ preparation to address patients’ experiences of racism as part of routine clinical care, and provider and organizational factors associated with the uptake and integration of health equity into health care delivery. She provides primary care at the Community-University Health Care Clinic. Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Cunningham majored in history and African-American studies at the University of Virginia; received her doctorates in medicine and sociology from the University of Pennsylvania; trained in internal medicine at Duke University Medical Center; and completed postdoctoral fellowships at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Medica Research Institute (AcademyHealth).

The Minnesota Department of Health is a large agency that protects, maintains, and improves the health of all Minnesotans. The department’s vision is for health equity in Minnesota, where all communities are thriving, and all people have what they need to be healthy.

Commissioner of Labor and Industry: Nicole Blissenbach

Nicole Blissenbach joined the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) in June 2019 and has served as DLI’s temporary commissioner since August 2022. She previously served as DLI’s deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner for enforcement and compliance strategies and partnerships. Before starting at DLI, she worked at Education Minnesota, where she served for nearly 10 years as an attorney in the legal department. Prior to working for Education Minnesota, Blissenbach worked in a private law firm, where she practiced labor and employment law. She is a Minnesota State Bar Association Certified Labor and Employment Law Specialist. Blissenbach earned her B.A. from the University of Minnesota – Morris and her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School.

The Department of Labor and Industry ensures Minnesota’s work and living environments are equitable, healthy, and safe. The agency oversees the state’s programs for apprenticeship, construction codes and licensing, dual-training pipeline, occupational safety and health, wage and hour standards, workers’ compensation, and youth skills training programs.

Commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation: Ida Rukavina

Ida Rukavina was born and raised on the Iron Range. She is the executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS). Rukavina has primarily worked in government and the labor movement, representing public and private employees in northern Minnesota and working with government at the state, local, and federal levels. She earned her B.A. from Clark University and her M.A.P.L. from the University of Minnesota – Duluth.

The Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) goal is to invest in resources to foster vibrant growth and economic prosperity in northeastern Minnesota by enhancing livable communities, maximizing collaborations and partnerships, and strengthening businesses and worker education. The department provides vital funding, including low or no interest loans and grants for businesses relocating or expanding in the region.

Commissioner of Public Safety: Bob Jacobson

Bob Jacobson is the interim deputy assistant commissioner in the Department of Human Services. Previously, Bob served for more than 33 years in active law enforcement including 16 years as the director of public safety/chief of police for the City of New Brighton where he led their police, fire, and emergency management operations. He also served as interim police chief for the City of Stillwater during a leadership transition. Jacobson also served as the interim inspector general for the Department of Human Services. He served as the professional development director for the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, coordinating and implementing statewide and regional training and conferences for the Association. Jacobson has a B.A. from Bethel University in Organizational Leadership and attended the Senior Management Institute for Police conducted by the Police Executive Research Forum.

The Department of Public Safety is a state agency dedicated to prevention, preparedness, response, recovery, enforcement, and education.

