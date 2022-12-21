Silver Alert: Elderly man missing from western ND

DICKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police want your help finding a missing 80-year-old man from Dickinson.

Larry Custer was last seen at his home in Dickinson around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

He’s described as about 5′11″, 200 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say he is believed to be driving a red 2008 Ford Taurus with ND plates 755-BCU. The vehicle reportedly has a front headlight out and damage to the driver’s side door.

It’s believed he was last wearing blue jeans, a multi-color western shirt, and a black winter coat.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.